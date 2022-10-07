PHOTOS: Induction of Parliamentary Interns

Entornointeligente.com /

Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Valrie Curtis (right) presents a one-year contract to new parliamentary intern, Aaron Hoilett, during the induction ceremony at Gordon House, 81 Duke Street, downtown Kingston, on October 6. The internship programme gives students the opportunity to gain real-life experience with the Parliamentary process, including the roles and responsibilities of members of Parliament. Advertisements

