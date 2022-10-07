7 octubre, 2022
Mundo

PHOTOS: Induction of Parliamentary Interns

38 segundos ago
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Valrie Curtis (right) presents a one-year contract to new parliamentary intern, Aaron Hoilett, during the induction ceremony at Gordon House, 81 Duke Street, downtown Kingston, on October 6. The internship programme gives students the opportunity to gain real-life experience with the Parliamentary process, including the roles and responsibilities of members of Parliament. Advertisements
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
110428