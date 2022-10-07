Peter Espeut | Maturing moral reasoning

Entornointeligente.com /

At time of writing, last week’s column attracted 58 online comments. A friend reminded me that I must expect that level of response when I write about homosexuality, a topic that stirs much passion – for and against – in Jamaica.

The Gleaner publishes aggressive editorials advocating for the normalisation of homosexuality – like on September 4 last when this newspaper called on the Andrew Holness government to «assume the moral high ground of explaining to Jamaicans why the law against buggery is an assault of the individual’s right to privacy and, therefore, inimical to the interest of all of us».

My column last week challenged The Gleaner ’s legal and constitutional argument that the «right to privacy» by itself justifies the legality and morality of acts committed in private – in the bedroom or elsewhere.

I made it clear that I believe that argument to be foolish! Last week I said, «No sphere of human activity – not the bedroom, the boardroom, the prayer room nor the cabinet room – is exempt from moral and legal analysis». I suggested that The Gleaner ’s spurious argument as stated would legitimise any act committed in private, and in a poor attempt at satire I chose scamming as an example. It was, of course, a poor choice, for all the reasons advanced by some of my commentators, which, of course, I agree with wholeheartedly. No activity – neither scamming nor homosexuality – can be justified solely on the grounds that it is done in private.

I am surprised that learned counsel (and erstwhile schoolmate) Gordon Robinson – who is a much better satirist than I – did not catch my drift in his column ‘Squamos cell analogy’ (October 4). I was not making an analogy between private sex and scamming, but trying argumentum ad absurdum against The Gleaner editorial’s moral dictum on the «right to privacy». Brother Gordon expends column inches rubbishing any similarity between private sex and scamming, missing my point entirely, which I admit, was badly made. So my attempt at satire failed!

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com