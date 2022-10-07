Over 600 students for secondary school business competition

angelo.jedidi[email protected]
Over 600 secondary school students across the country will be competing against each other in this year’s annual National Secondary School Entrepreneurship Competition (NSSEC).
The Ministry of Education-endorsed competition allows students to build their own businesses virtually in order to compete against one another, simulating a real-world environment.
Entrepreneurship continues to grow across the country, as nationals, especially youths, continue to find ways to survive through the difficulties of the economy. The NSEEC provides a platform for students to learn and develop their entrepreneurial thinking in an engaging way.
On Wednesday, students from various secondary schools attended the NSSEC opening ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port-of-Spain.
Sophia Stone, 3-Stone director, who works closely with NSSEC, said the entrepreneurship training competition is the biggest in the Caribbean region, not only due to its large number of annual participants but because of the level of success achieved by their young trainees.
«There’s about 128, teams of groups of five students, they come together and they work like a real business, they have a CEO. They have a financial controller and HR manager, marketing, they come together, and they make strategic decisions about building their business, where to set their manufacturing plant, how much to do in sales, how much to produce things that people who are actually in business have to deal with,» Stone explained.
According to the NSSEC, the prizes for this year’s competition will include over $100,000 worth of technological devices such as Apple laptops, iPads and Samsung phones, as they continue to promote digitalisation in the world of business and entrepreneurship.
«The students have really embraced this programme they perform amongst the best in the world. This simulation teaches them how to make decisions. And we have seen some incredible entrepreneurs come out of this programme,» Stone said.
With over 30,000 hours of training already delivered to students, NSSEC is hoping that they will continue to improve the possibilities for students as they enter the future and world of business ownership.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian