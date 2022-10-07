NESoL Corruption Trial | Five accused facing new charge

Entornointeligente.com /

The prosecutor in the multimillion-dollar National Energy Solutions Limited (NESoL) fraud case has told the court that a charge of conspiracy to defraud is to be added to the indictment.

Five persons are implicated in the fraud at the now-defunct entity.

The accused are Lawrence Pommels, Rayon Hamilton, Ricardo Harris, Kimberly Nelson and Horace Stewart.

They are charged under the Larceny Act, Corruption Prevention Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Crown Counsel Channa Ormsby on Friday told the St Catherine Parish Court that all five will face the new charge.

