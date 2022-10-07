Live blog: Ukraine calls on Russian troops to lay down arms

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine says its forces have recaptured more territory, especially in the south, while Moscow’s military leadership faces rare public backlash over its handling of the conflict — now in its 226th day. Ukrainian troops have been leading counter-offensives in the south and the east of the country in the past few weeks, clawing back large swathes of territory. (AFP) Friday, October 7, 2022

Ukraine calls on Russia troops to lay down arms

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has called on Russian troops to lay down their arms, promising them «life and safety».

«You can still save Russia from tragedy and the Russian army from humiliation,» Reznikov said in Russian in a video addressed to Russian troops.

«We guarantee life, safety and justice for all who refuse to fight immediately. And we will ensure a tribunal for those who gave criminal orders,» he promised.

Russian-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine

Pro-Russian separatist forces controlling east Ukraine have said they have regained territory near the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, even as Ukraine's forces claw back swathes of territory in the east.

«On the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, a grouping of troops of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, with fire support from Russian forces, liberated Otradovka, Veselaya Dolina and Zaitsevo,» the Donetsk region's military detachment said in a statement on the Telegram.

Turkish President Erdogan reiterates in a phone call with Russia’s Putin that Ankara is ready to do its part for a «peaceful resolution» to the Ukraine conflict https://t.co/x77lhvuJlE

— TRT World (@trtworld) October 7, 2022 Five killed by Ukrainian strike on bus in Kherson region: Russia-backed officials

At least five people have been killed and as many injured after Ukrainian forces shelled a bus in the Russia-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Russia's TASS news agency has reported.

Russian-backed authorities in the region said the strike took place as the bus drove civilians across a bridge near the village of Darivka.

The report has not been independently verified.

Russia says Zelenskyy's 'preventive strike' comments justify its Ukraine 'special operation'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggesting NATO should launch preventive strikes on Russia confirmed the need for what it calls its «special operation» in Ukraine.

«By doing so, (he) essentially presented the world with further evidence of the threats posed by the Kiev regime,» Lavrov said. «This is why a special military operation was launched to neutralise them.»

In a discussion with an Australian think-tank on Thursday, Zelenskyy said he believed strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons.

EU needs to provide more money to pay for military aid to Ukraine: Top diplomat

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pushed the 27-nation bloc to earmark more money to pay for the military support of Ukraine.

«I will ask the leaders to support the proposal for a new tranche for European Peace Facility to continue providing military support to Ukraine, also to the training mission,» Borrell told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit in Prague.

As Russian troops withdraw, the brutality of their occupation is revealed. Liberated areas become crime scenes and suspicion of war crimes starts to emerge

Watch the full documentary: https://t.co/Ivz5j6Fcvk pic.twitter.com/BD36PBUeCe

— TRT World (@trtworld) October 6, 2022 Luxury yacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch docked in Hong Kong

A luxury yacht worth over half a billion US dollars belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov has docked in Hong Kong waters, according to shipping records, after a week-long voyage from Russia.

The vessel tracking website, Marine Tracker, showed the yacht, Nord, arrived in Hong Kong on October 5, after a voyage of seven days from Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, down through the Sea of Japan and East China Sea.

The Hong Kong government's marine department did not immediately respond to questions on whether it was aware of the sanctions imposed on the vessel's owner.

‘God put you in power’: Russian Orthodox leader tells Putin on his 70th birthday

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said that Vladimir Putin's reign over Russia had been mandated by God, congratulating the Kremlin chief on his 70th birthday.

«God put you in power so that you could perform a service of special importance and of great responsibility for the fate of the country and the people entrusted to your care,» the patriarch said, joining a chorus of Russian officials congratulating Putin on his birthday.

Russian rocket attacks on neighbourhoods in Zaporizhzhia has killed at least one person. It's one of four Ukrainian regions Moscow has annexed pic.twitter.com/Q71MLzsPDg

— TRT World (@trtworld) October 7, 2022 Biden says nuclear 'Armageddon' threat back for first time since Cold War

US President Joe Biden has said the world risks nuclear «Armageddon» for the first time since the Cold War and that he is trying to find Russian President Vladimir Putin's «off-ramp.»

«We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis» in 1962, Biden said at a Democratic party fundraising event in New York.

Putin is «not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons», and «we are trying to figure out what is Putin's off-ramp. Where does he find a way out?»

For live updates from Thurs day (October 6), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com