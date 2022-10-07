Letter of the Day | Better parenting can curb indiscipline among students

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Sir:

I am deeply disturbed by the general indiscipline in schools and, in particular, the stabbing death of a female grade 11 student at Kingston Technical High School. When a child leaves home in the morning, the parents expect them to return home in the afternoon. You cannot imagine that they are going to a killing field, even if the community is one.

In the discussions that I have heard, there were the usual solutions: regular searches, metal detectors, etc. I would like to add another dimension. The Jamaican family system has been in crisis for a long time. Some families are only families in name. There are homes where the family never sits down to have a meal together. This is shocking to me who ate three meals a day with my parents. Only once when I was in second form did I have lunch at school and I told my parents in advance that I wanted to eat with the boys.

I know that the world has changed, but can’t the family have the evening meal together, and, if it is not possible to have one meal per day together, then at least one meal per week. You have often heard that «the family that prays together stays together». or I humbly say: «the family that eats together stays together».

I therefore strongly submit the idea of parenting classes. I suppose that some churches already offer these classes or, I hope so. At least one parent can attend these classes before the baby is born. There should be follow-up classes at different stages of the child’s growth – from preparing for the first day at school; preparing for high school; planning for college, university, etc. The logistics would have to be worked out, but the State needs to intervene.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com