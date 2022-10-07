Katrina Grant D’Aguilar’s classic style

Entornointeligente.com /

«Fashion is like a canvas that allows me to paint all the masterpieces I want without asking anyone’s permission.» Echoing this beautiful sentiment is Katrina Grant D’Aguilar, who also believes that style is an avenue for self-expression, the highs, lows and every emotion in between. This trendsetter recently celebrated her 40th birthday with a favoured, fierce and fabulous photo shoot.

«This shoot was styled by a creative Jamaican stylist Shantal Mendez of styledbylumarve. Shantal met with me, and I gave her my life story in summary and how I want it to be depicted in my pieces. Highlighting my growth over the years and my season of blooming, with pieces from Thaelia McZenna, the concept of this shoot was to celebrate a great milestone of four perfect 10s,» she told Living .

A queen is always a queen, and the Ms Jamaica Festival Queen 2008 said it was important to remember that a queen doesn’t expire; she sets trends and sets the world on fire. «There will always be a touch of class in all my pieces and how I show up. I have admired a range of women in pageantry and their styles. Lisa Hanna’s sense of style is a masterclass always in session. I also love Mrs Dorrett Thaxter; she was my festival queen coordinator during my reign as national queen. When she shows up in a room, you cannot ignore her presence even if you tried,» the business relationship executive said.

Growing up in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, Grant D’Aguilar explained that having style was always essential to her life but having limited options early on made learning how to dress and feel confident a survival mechanism. «I enjoyed mixing and matching outfits, and I have always dreamed of one day owning a wardrobe that would truly allow me to express my creativity and individuality,» she said, adding that the dream has become a stunning reality.

A fun way she mixes things up is by blending vintage and new-age fashion because she believes there is a place for both. «There is this fire that blazes inside of me when I am wearing prints. I have a colourful personality. I consider myself to be a force of light. And sometimes, when this world gets dark and cold, I choose to be bold in how I show up,» the public speaker shared.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com