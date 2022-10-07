Jada Pinkett Smith has deal for ‘no holds barred’ memoir

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW YORK (AP):

Jada Pinkett Smith has a lifetime of thoughts she’d like to set down.

The actor, singer, entrepreneur and co-host of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk has a deal for what Dey Street Books is calling an «honest and gripping memoir» that will cover her «complicated marriage to Will Smith,» among other topics. The book is currently untitled and scheduled for next fall.

«Jada Pinkett Smith chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey – a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,» read Thursday’s announcement by Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

According to the announcement, Pinkett Smith will recount her «unconventional upbringing in Baltimore,» her friendship with late rapper Tupac Shakur, her love story with Smith, and her experiences with motherhood.

