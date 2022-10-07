Hilary Swank talks filming new series while expecting twins

Entornointeligente.com /

Hilary Swank has announced she’s pregnant with twins and says that revelation might explain some of her actions on set of her new ABC series Alaska Daily .

«You don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you’re growing and you’re using the bathroom a lot and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, ‘Oh, it all makes sense now’,» the two-time Oscar winner said Wednesday during press interviews in New York.

«There was a moment just last week when my pants didn’t fit any more and I had to like cut … my pants and then I put a jacket on over it like I had to hide it, right? And the continuity (person) was like, ‘That doesn’t match’ (a previous take.) And I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, it’s OK, it’ll work.’ And they’re like, ‘No, it doesn’t match.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I think it’s OK.’ I think we can make it work.′ And she’s like, ‘Well, you’re an executive producer, so you can do what you want, but that doesn’t work.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to be able to tell people soon’,» she said, laughing.

Swank, 48, just finished filming the fifth episode of the series, which debuts Thursday on ABC and says she looks forward to «seeing how much my body’s changed. It’ll be interesting to see».

Alaska Daily is created by and co-executive produced by Tom McCarthy ( Spotlight , Stillwater ) who also wrote and directed the first episode. It follows Swank as an investigative journalist named Eileen who gets lured to Alaska by a former colleague to look into an ongoing case of murdered Indigenous women.

