Heritage to fix access road for Blitz Village residents

A gap­ing trench dug across a road in Blitz Vil­lage Ex­ten­sion in Pleas­antville will be cov­ered up over the next two days, bring­ing re­lief to eight fam­i­lies.

In a state­ment sent late Tues­day, Her­itage Pe­tro­le­um Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed took re­spon­si­bil­i­ty for the re­moval of the road which runs over the buried pipeline but de­nied it left a trench open.

Her­itage con­firmed that it con­duct­ed a me­chan­i­cal in­tegri­ty in­spec­tion of its main trunk oil pipelines along its Right of Way from Philip­pine to Pointe-a-Pierre in South Trinidad.

«The as­sess­ment in­clud­ed un­cov­er­ing buried pipelines in ar­eas such as Blitz Vil­lage, Pleas­antville and re­mov­ing unau­tho­rised struc­tures to gain ac­cess to the pipelines.»

The com­pa­ny said a road which had been con­struct­ed over one of the buried pipelines with­out its per­mis­sion by res­i­dents in the Blitz Vil­lage area was re­moved, as it could com­pro­mise the in­tegri­ty of the pipeline.

«Her­itage in­formed the res­i­dents and re­spec­tive area rep­re­sen­ta­tives about the sit­u­a­tion and the pro­posed in­spec­tion ex­er­cise,» the com­pa­ny said.

Fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of the me­chan­i­cal in­tegri­ty ex­er­cise, Her­itage said the ex­ca­vat­ed por­tions of the pipeline were cov­ered.

«How­ev­er, over time, be­cause of the rain­fall and com­pres­sion, some por­tions be­came low­ered where wa­ter col­lect­ed. These de­pressed ar­eas will be cor­rect­ed with the re­pair start­ing with­in the next two days de­pend­ing on pre­vail­ing weath­er con­di­tions,» the com­pa­ny added.

Her­itage al­so is­sued a re­minder to res­i­dents liv­ing close to its pipelines and oth­er fa­cil­i­ties to re­frain from erect­ing struc­tures.

«This can com­pro­mise the in­tegri­ty of the fa­cil­i­ties, or en­croach on the pipeline and right of way. It is es­sen­tial that these guide­lines are fol­lowed to pro­tect the Health and Safe­ty of the com­mu­ni­ties in which we op­er­ate,» the com­pa­ny said.

Her­itage al­so called on mem­bers of the pub­lic to call the hot­line num­ber 649-5521 to re­port any mat­ters re­lat­ed to Her­itage’s op­er­a­tions.

On Tues­day, res­i­dents of Blitz Vil­lage Ex­ten­sion had ac­cused Her­itage of dis­rupt­ing their liveli­hoods, say­ing the com­pa­ny had dug a trench across their road pre­vent­ing ve­hic­u­lar ac­cess to their homes.

Since the trench was dug, res­i­dents claimed they have been falling ill be­cause of a mos­qui­to in­va­sion. They called on Her­itage to pro­vide an al­ter­na­tive ac­cess route or to re­lo­cate them.

