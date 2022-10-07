Heritage to fix access road for Blitz Village residents

A gaping trench dug across a road in Blitz Village Extension in Pleasantville will be covered up over the next two days, bringing relief to eight families.
In a statement sent late Tuesday, Heritage Petroleum Company Limited took responsibility for the removal of the road which runs over the buried pipeline but denied it left a trench open.
Heritage confirmed that it conducted a mechanical integrity inspection of its main trunk oil pipelines along its Right of Way from Philippine to Pointe-a-Pierre in South Trinidad.
«The assessment included uncovering buried pipelines in areas such as Blitz Village, Pleasantville and removing unauthorised structures to gain access to the pipelines.»
The company said a road which had been constructed over one of the buried pipelines without its permission by residents in the Blitz Village area was removed, as it could compromise the integrity of the pipeline.
«Heritage informed the residents and respective area representatives about the situation and the proposed inspection exercise,» the company said.
Following the completion of the mechanical integrity exercise, Heritage said the excavated portions of the pipeline were covered.
«However, over time, because of the rainfall and compression, some portions became lowered where water collected. These depressed areas will be corrected with the repair starting within the next two days depending on prevailing weather conditions,» the company added.
Heritage also issued a reminder to residents living close to its pipelines and other facilities to refrain from erecting structures.
«This can compromise the integrity of the facilities, or encroach on the pipeline and right of way. It is essential that these guidelines are followed to protect the Health and Safety of the communities in which we operate,» the company said.
Heritage also called on members of the public to call the hotline number 649-5521 to report any matters related to Heritage’s operations.
On Tuesday, residents of Blitz Village Extension had accused Heritage of disrupting their livelihoods, saying the company had dug a trench across their road preventing vehicular access to their homes.
Since the trench was dug, residents claimed they have been falling ill because of a mosquito invasion. They called on Heritage to provide an alternative access route or to relocate them.
