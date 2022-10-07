Help slowly coming for Guaracara families

Entornointeligente.com /

Help is com­ing in slow­ly for Ri­an Ram­per­sad and her fam­i­ly whose home is slow­ly sink­ing in­to a precipice at Re­bec­ca Rich­mond Road, Guaracara.

Short­ly af­ter Guardian Me­dia car­ried the sto­ry of the res­i­dents’ plight on Mon­day, two crews from T&TEC vis­it­ed the area and start­ed trim­ming bam­boo trees which were touch­ing the over­head elec­tri­cal lines.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia, Ram­per­sad said that she was grate­ful for the as­sis­tance from T&TEC.

How­ev­er, she said she des­per­ate­ly want­ed the land­slip to be fixed be­fore her en­tire home comes crash­ing down.

«So far, I have re­ceived a vis­it from the Dis­as­ter Man­age­ment Unit and they said they will see what kind of as­sis­tance could be giv­en. I have al­ready ap­plied for a grant,» she said.

Ram­per­sad lives with her hus­band Khem­raj and their three chil­dren—Shar­da, age eight; Ke­shan, six and two-year-old Ke­shav.

It will cost the fam­i­ly $30,000 to build a re­tain­ing wall in front of their home.

Un­able to af­ford rent, Ram­per­sad said she wor­ries every day that one day they will have no place to stay.

But speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia, chair­man of the Cou­va/Tabaquite/Tal­paro Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion Hen­ry Awong said he has been speak­ing to the Na­tion­al Self Help Com­mis­sion with the hope that some­thing could be done for the fam­i­ly.

«The land­slip at Re­bec­ca Rich­mond Branch Trace is one of many land­slips we have in this re­gion. I can con­firm that there are over 30 ma­jor land­slides here,» Awong said.

«I have vis­it­ed the res­i­dents of Re­bec­ca Rich­mond Branch Trace and pro­vid­ed a form for Mrs Ram­per­sad to ap­ply to the Na­tion­al Self-Help Com­mis­sion. I spoke to the chair­man of Self Help Mr Gary Ro­maine who in­di­cat­ed his will­ing­ness to help,» he added.

If the fam­i­ly gets a grant, Awong said the house could be sta­bilised.

Con­cern­ing road con­di­tions, Awong said fund­ing is a ma­jor is­sue.

He called on the Gov­ern­ment to cre­ate a new line item for the cor­po­ra­tion which will deal specif­i­cal­ly with land sta­bil­i­sa­tion.

«This will be a sep­a­rate vote. Right now if we fix land­slips the mon­ey comes from the al­lo­ca­tion meant for roads and bridges. We al­ready have many de­plorable roads and many wood­en bridges in this re­gion still,» he said.

Awong not­ed that ma­jor land­slips are al­so af­fect­ing res­i­dents at Caratal, Mam­moral and Todds Road, Ca­paro.

«The lit­tle pit­tance we get from the Gov­ern­ment is not enough to fix these land­slips and this is why we need a sep­a­rate al­lo­ca­tion ded­i­cat­ed to land­slip sta­bil­i­sa­tion,» Awong added.

Any­one want­i­ng to as­sist Ram­per­sad and her fam­i­ly with build­ing ma­te­ri­als for a re­tain­ing wall to save their home can call 323-0361 or 373-9507.

