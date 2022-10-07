Help slowly coming for Guaracara families

radhi[email protected]
Help is coming in slowly for Rian Rampersad and her family whose home is slowly sinking into a precipice at Rebecca Richmond Road, Guaracara.
Shortly after Guardian Media carried the story of the residents’ plight on Monday, two crews from T&TEC visited the area and started trimming bamboo trees which were touching the overhead electrical lines.
Speaking to Guardian Media, Rampersad said that she was grateful for the assistance from T&TEC.
However, she said she desperately wanted the landslip to be fixed before her entire home comes crashing down.
«So far, I have received a visit from the Disaster Management Unit and they said they will see what kind of assistance could be given. I have already applied for a grant,» she said.
Rampersad lives with her husband Khemraj and their three children—Sharda, age eight; Keshan, six and two-year-old Keshav.
It will cost the family $30,000 to build a retaining wall in front of their home.
Unable to afford rent, Rampersad said she worries every day that one day they will have no place to stay.
But speaking to Guardian Media, chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Henry Awong said he has been speaking to the National Self Help Commission with the hope that something could be done for the family.
«The landslip at Rebecca Richmond Branch Trace is one of many landslips we have in this region. I can confirm that there are over 30 major landslides here,» Awong said.
«I have visited the residents of Rebecca Richmond Branch Trace and provided a form for Mrs Rampersad to apply to the National Self-Help Commission. I spoke to the chairman of Self Help Mr Gary Romaine who indicated his willingness to help,» he added.
If the family gets a grant, Awong said the house could be stabilised.
Concerning road conditions, Awong said funding is a major issue.
He called on the Government to create a new line item for the corporation which will deal specifically with land stabilisation.
«This will be a separate vote. Right now if we fix landslips the money comes from the allocation meant for roads and bridges. We already have many deplorable roads and many wooden bridges in this region still,» he said.
Awong noted that major landslips are also affecting residents at Caratal, Mammoral and Todds Road, Caparo.
«The little pittance we get from the Government is not enough to fix these landslips and this is why we need a separate allocation dedicated to landslip stabilisation,» Awong added.
Anyone wanting to assist Rampersad and her family with building materials for a retaining wall to save their home can call 323-0361 or 373-9507.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian