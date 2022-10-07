G-G Calls for Discussion on Leveraging Technology Skills of the Youth

Entornointeligente.com /

Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has called for national conversation on how the innate technology skills of young people can be leveraged for the country’s development.

He noted that young persons «have been using powerful technology for devious activities such as lottery scams», adding that «technology is perhaps playing an even more significant role in other forms of organised crime».

«It is time that we have discussions about how our talented young people with access to and skills in the use of technology can support areas of national development. This is what I mean when I say we should use what is right with Jamaica to fix what is wrong with Jamaica,» the Governor General said.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of the ‘I Believe Initiative’ National Youth Consultative Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Thursday (October 6).

The semi-virtual event, held under the theme ‘Reimagining technology for Jamaica’s youth’, brought together young people from across the island to share meaningful dialogue on matters that impact their development.

It included plenaries, workshops and exhibitions aimed at energising young people to leverage the power of technology in pursuit of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The Governor General, in noting the relevance of the theme, said that by reimagining the power of technology, «we bring into focus, the role of technology as a force that can positively shape education, business and areas of youth development and bringing that to a world-class standard».

The Governor General pointed out that the country has been challenged by the limited reach of the Internet and access to mobile technology.

«We experienced this even more significantly when many of you, specifically students, were thrust into the online space. We still have a long way to go in bridging this gap and ensuring greater access to this type of technology, but we cannot take for granted our young people’s innate and intuitive skills to use technology,» he pointed out.

«Not having adequate access to technology and the Internet in 21st century Jamaica is like not having access to other vital resources such as water. It is essential to operate and exist in a digitally connected world,» the Governor General argued. An essay competition was held as part of the day’s proceedings.

Also in attendance at the conference were wife of the Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen, several Custodes, and students from across the island.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com