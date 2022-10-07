Five Questions with Pamputtae

Entornointeligente.com /

Riding high on the wave of the newly released Likkle Miss Fine Nine Remix with Nicki Minaj and seven other female Caribbean artistes, dancehall deejay Pamputtae is overjoyed and grateful. It is the season of transformation for the entertainer, who not only changed up her look, but says she is holding herself to high standards in music and her personal life. Her work, she says, is the ultimate display of her worth. Pamputtae, whose real name is Eveana Henry, has always thrilled fans with her hardcore dancehall sound, and her lyrical prowess was evident on the Fine Nine track. This week, she speaks with The Gleaner about the collaboration and the moves she is making in life and her career.

1) You have been featured on the Likkle Miss Remix with Nicki Minaj. Tell us the story of how it came about and what it means to you.

You know Nicki Minaj is a fan of Pamputtae long time. Me have some way-back songs wah Nicki Minaj know and love and always a dance to cause she respect my craft. She know Pamputtae a bad artiste from long time and she gwaan wid arself and wine and so on and tell mi wah kind of vibes mi song dem give ar and suh. Me deh a Canada and she message me and ask mi if mi wah put [on] an eight bar, and mi seh ‘if mi wah’ hear mi nuh ‘wah do Nicki Minaj’. Mi tell her sey mi ready long time. When mi get the message me feel so good. Mi bawl out and sey yes. All if a one line me did sing mi woulda feel good cause this a [one] big, big push internationally. Right now, Pamputtae a trend.

