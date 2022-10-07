Family of mentally ill man appeals for help to find him

Entornointeligente.com /

The family of a missing man, George Johnson, is appealing to anyone with information that could help with his safe return home to share it with the Spanish Town police.

The 62-year-old man, who is mentally challenged, went missing on October 1 from Angels Grove in St Catherine.

His sister, Myartle Johnson, told The Gleaner that he was reportedly last seen walking on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000.

He was wearing a grey shirt, black pants and grey slippers.

«See as he has a mental issue, we are just concerned about him. He’s not used to being out there. I’m just hoping that somebody has seen him,» she said.

