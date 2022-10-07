Explainer: How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices and inflation?

Entornointeligente.com /

FRANK­FURT, Ger­many — Ma­jor oil-pro­duc­ing coun­tries led by Sau­di Ara­bia and Rus­sia have de­cid­ed to slash the amount of oil they de­liv­er to the glob­al econ­o­my.

And the law of sup­ply and de­mand sug­gests that can on­ly mean one thing: high­er prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fu­el, gaso­line and heat­ing oil that are pro­duced from oil.

The de­ci­sion by the OPEC+ al­liance to cut 2 mil­lion bar­rels a day start­ing next month comes as the West­ern al­lies are try­ing to cap the oil mon­ey flow­ing in­to Moscow’s war chest af­ter it in­vad­ed Ukraine.

Here is what to know about the OPEC+ de­ci­sion and what it could mean for the econ­o­my and the oil price cap:

