Editorial | Another side of the mental health crisis

Who failed Laron Jurik? Or more pertinently, perhaps, how is Jamaica responding to the emerging post-COVID-19 public health crisis, a mental health epidemic, especially among older people and adolescents?

It may be that while they address the matter as an abstraction, public health officials and policymakers have not yet grasped the depth of the problem. In the event that that is the case, and officials are not soon shaken from their lassitude, the country may be in danger of losing another generation.

In this regard, Laron Jurik is an object of anguish for himself and those who were close to him, as well as a metaphor of all the children facing this crisis and in danger of being consumed by it. Laron was 12. This week, he hanged himself. It was at least his second attempt at suicide.

Laron’s mother recalled being called by the boy’s teacher one time to be told that he had «slit the main vein on him hand». There may be, in the circumstance, questions about the diligence and quality of her parenting. But it is equally appropriate to ask whether, in the aftermath of the initial trauma, Laron and his mom, a single mother in a rural western corner of Jamaica, received the help they needed, or whether she was expected to naturally possess the skills to deal with the challenges of an obviously deeply troubled child.

Jamaica Gleaner

