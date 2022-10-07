7 octubre, 2022
DPSU Congratulates all teachers on International Teachers Day 2022

Teachers at a training session The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) joins the rest of the international community in celebrating our teachers as we observe International Teachers Day under the theme; ‘The transformation of education begins with Teachers’. Teachers are not just professionals who provide a critical public service, you are special and offer a transformational human service to our society.

On this International Teachers Day the DPSU celebrates and congratulates all our teachers for your sterling human service to our children, youth, community, and country. Teachers matter and you are valued, you help shape a better world. We are immensely grateful for your Time, Talent, Treasure and Tolerance with the processes and systems that sometimes challenge your resolve. The wheels of the development of any nation would not turn without the effort of teachers.

Keep on educating, keep building, keep the flame of transformational leadership and service alight. God bless all our teachers.

