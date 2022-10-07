DeltaCap acquires Massy credit card portfolio

Entornointeligente.com /

Private equity firm Delta Capital Partners, or DeltaCap, has acquired 100 per cent of Massy Card Barbados’s credit card portfolio, adding a ninth asset to its portfolio.

The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.

DeltaCap also said Thursday that it was barred by contract from disclosing the value of the acquired portfolio.

Delta received regulatory approval for the deal last month, following which the announcement of the acquisition was made on October 5 at the Fintech Islands conference in Barbados.

Formed in 2020, Delta Capital is the parent company of Delta Financial Services, Delta Health and Wellness, Delta Real Estate, Delta Industrial, Delta Industrial, Delta Hospitality, Delta Fintech and Delta Media and Entertainment.

