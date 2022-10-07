CPJ still hunting new CEO after short-lived appointment

Entornointeligente.com /

Specialty food distributor Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited, CPJ, is still hunting a new CEO after the departure of its last recruit three months into his appointment.

It’s now looking to have a replacement in place by January.

Todd Stromme of the United States was hired for the job on June 1, but left on September 5, forcing CPJ co-founder and Chairman Mark Hart to once again step back into the role of interim CEO.

«Yes, I’m there now, but I’m already looking for a replacement,» Hart said this week.

«Hopefully, the next person will be a better fit,» he said.

