CPJ still hunting new CEO after short-lived appointment

Specialty food distributor Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited, CPJ, is still hunting a new CEO after the departure of its last recruit three months into his appointment.
It’s now looking to have a replacement in place by January.
Todd Stromme of the United States was hired for the job on June 1, but left on September 5, forcing CPJ co-founder and Chairman Mark Hart to once again step back into the role of interim CEO.
«Yes, I’m there now, but I’m already looking for a replacement,» Hart said this week.
«Hopefully, the next person will be a better fit,» he said.
