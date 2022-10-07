Councillor: Siparia corporation plagued by equipment shortage

Entornointeligente.com /

A short­age of heavy equip­ment is pre­vent­ing the Siparia Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion (SRC) from deal­ing with emer­gen­cies in­volv­ing flood­ing and land­slides.

Fyz­abad Cham­ber of Com­merce pres­i­dent Ang­ie Jairam told Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day that her or­gan­i­sa­tion has been in con­stant con­tact with lo­cal gov­ern­ment rep­re­sen­ta­tives to de­ter­mine the lev­el of pre­pared­ness and how an emer­gency could im­pact res­i­dents and busi­ness­es.

«Our in­for­ma­tion is the Siparia Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion has one work­ing back­hoe shared amongst the var­i­ous com­mu­ni­ties. There­fore, ar­eas can suf­fer from a very heavy down­pour of rain for ex­tend­ed pe­ri­ods,» Jairam said.

«The cor­po­ra­tion, to­geth­er with their coun­cil­lors, are try­ing their best giv­en the cir­cum­stances, es­pe­cial­ly with the con­tin­u­ous prob­lems of non-op­er­a­tional equip­ment for clean­ing rivers and drains.»

Shankar Teelucks­ingh, the coun­cil­lor for Ce­dros on the SRC, con­firmed one back­hoe was work­ing but was not ful­ly func­tion­al.

He said on Wednes­day, the SRC CEO had to spot-hire a back­hoe to clear wa­ter­cours­es in Ce­dros.

He said if this was not done, sev­er­al parts of the com­mu­ni­ty could have been flood­ed. Teelucks­ingh said a lack of fund­ing from the Cen­tral Gov­ern­ment was pre­vent­ing the SRC from un­der­tak­ing re­pairs to its equip­ment.

Teelucks­ingh said he hopes this sit­u­a­tion changes soon with the bud­get and mon­ey to be re­leased.

