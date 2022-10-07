Councillor: Siparia corporation plagued by equipment shortage

A shortage of heavy equipment is preventing the Siparia Regional Corporation (SRC) from dealing with emergencies involving flooding and landslides.
Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce president Angie Jairam told Guardian Media yesterday that her organisation has been in constant contact with local government representatives to determine the level of preparedness and how an emergency could impact residents and businesses.
«Our information is the Siparia Regional Corporation has one working backhoe shared amongst the various communities. Therefore, areas can suffer from a very heavy downpour of rain for extended periods,» Jairam said.
«The corporation, together with their councillors, are trying their best given the circumstances, especially with the continuous problems of non-operational equipment for cleaning rivers and drains.»
Shankar Teelucksingh, the councillor for Cedros on the SRC, confirmed one backhoe was working but was not fully functional.
He said on Wednesday, the SRC CEO had to spot-hire a backhoe to clear watercourses in Cedros.
He said if this was not done, several parts of the community could have been flooded. Teelucksingh said a lack of funding from the Central Government was preventing the SRC from undertaking repairs to its equipment.
Teelucksingh said he hopes this situation changes soon with the budget and money to be released.
