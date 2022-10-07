Caricris gives TTMF improved rating

Entornointeligente.com /

Rat­ing agency Cari­cris has reaf­firmed the cor­po­rate cred­it rat­ings of CariA+ (for­eign and lo­cal cur­ren­cy rat­ings) on the re­gion­al rat­ing scale, and ttA+ on the T&T scale to the T&T Mort­gage Fi­nance Com­pa­ny Ltd (TTMF).

Ac­cord­ing to Cari­cris these rat­ings in­di­cate the lev­el of cred­it­wor­thi­ness of this oblig­or, ad­judged in re­la­tion to oth­er oblig­ors in the Caribbean and with­in T&T is good.

In a press re­lease Cari­cris in­di­cat­ed that the rat­ings in­clude a one-notch up­grade be­cause of the high like­li­hood TTMF will get fi­nan­cial sup­port from the Gov­ern­ment if need­ed. Cari­cris has al­so main­tained a sta­ble out­look for TTMF.

«The sta­ble out­look is based on our ex­pec­ta­tion of im­prove­ments in eco­nom­ic ac­tiv­i­ty over the next 12 to 15 months de­spite the chal­lenges pre­sent­ed by the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic and Rus­sia/Ukraine con­flict….Nonethe­less, TTMF is ex­pect­ed to con­tin­ue to dis­play a healthy fi­nan­cial per­for­mance with grad­ual im­prove­ments in as­set qual­i­ty,» Cari­cris said.

It added the com­pa­ny is ex­pect­ed to re­main «well cap­i­talised» and con­tin­ue to com­fort­ably cov­er its debt oblig­a­tions.

The rat­ing agency al­so not­ed that the TTMF con­tin­ues to re­flect its mod­er­ate mar­ket po­si­tion in the re­al es­tate mort­gage mar­ket, un­der­pinned by its cru­cial role in the im­ple­men­ta­tion of the Gov­ern­ment’s na­tion­al hous­ing pol­i­cy. Cari­cris said fur­ther sup­port­ing the rat­ings are the com­pa­ny’s «com­fort­able cap­i­tal­i­sa­tion lev­el and con­tin­ued fi­nan­cial per­for­mance re­flect­ed in high cap­i­tal ad­e­qua­cy and good cap­i­tal cov­er­age of to­tal as­sets, as well as im­proved prof­itabil­i­ty met­rics.»

These rat­ing strengths, it added, are tem­pered by TTMF’s as­set qual­i­ty which were ad­verse­ly im­pact­ed by the lin­ger­ing ef­fects of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic and ex­po­sure to liq­uid­i­ty risks as a re­sult of its as­set/li­a­bil­i­ty mis­match giv­en its high re­liance on debt fi­nanc­ing.

Ad­di­tion­al­ly, Cari­cris said the lack of ge­o­graph­ic di­ver­si­ty in the com­pa­ny’s rev­enue and fund­ing base ex­pos­es the TTMF to sig­nif­i­cant sov­er­eign risk which al­so con­strains the rat­ings.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com