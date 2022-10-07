Babies in Tigray dying at four times pre-war levels, study says

Entornointeligente.com /

NAIROBI (AP):

Babies in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for over five million people, according to the most sweeping study yet of how mothers and children are suffering.

Women are dying during pregnancy or within 42 days of giving birth at five times the rate before the war, and children under five are dying at twice the pre-war rate, often because of easily preventable reasons, according to the yet-unpublished study shared by its authors with AP.

Almost two years have passed since the war started and Ethiopia’s government isolated the Tigray region from the rest of the world, severing basic services such as electricity, phone, Internet and banking.

While United Nations-backed investigators last month said all sides including the Tigray forces have committed abuses, they said the Ethiopian government is using «starvation of civilians» as a weapon of war. Tigray is «one of the worst manmade humanitarian crises in the world», the European Union foreign policy chief said Thursday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com