Asher eager to bring change to the Global Player Council

As the country’s and Caribbean’s singular voice on the newly created Global Player Council, national senior midfielder Chinyelu Asher hopes that she can be a part of the change that improves the standard of professional players, superficially creating safe work environments for the women’s game.

Asher was named, on September 30, to the 29-member council created by the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) which will represent players in negotiations about global issues directly affecting the sport, including employment standards, the international match calendar, and social media abuse.

Asher is among five players from Concacaf represented as well as its sole Caribbean member. While she described the appointment as a shock, she said that she intends to use it to improve the issues of professionals in the region, believing in the work that FIFPRO has done over the years

«While many of us share a lot of similar experiences, I think it’s a great opportunity for there to be a voice that can reflect the experiences and perspectives as a black female Caribbean player, as well as being a link to support the causes coming from my home region,» Asher told The Gleaner . «I’ve been following the work of FIFPRO for a few years now and it felt extremely fitting to be part of this next step with them.»

The next step for her in her new role is helping to improve and close the standards gap between the men’s and women’s game with the Women’s World Cup slated for next summer, as well as other issues that can benefit all players. However, it is the issue of safe working conditions for her fellow women professionals that is of importance to her in light of the recent revelations about sexual abuse and harassment in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, a league where some national players ply their trade. Those revelations were further emphasised by the release of the findings of the independent investigation on Monday which discovered systematic abuse prevalent among multiple teams, players and coaches.

