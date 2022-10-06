Three men held, two illegal firearms seized in attempted murder at primary school: Police

Entornointeligente.com /

Quick action by the police today thwarted a murder attempt at the Friendship Primary School in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Three men were arrested and two illegal firearms recovered during the incident, which occurred on the school compound where parents and children were gathered.

The Gleaner understands that a motorcar was being trailed and the driver diverted to the school compound and the police alerted.

The men reportedly followed the car on to the school premises when they were held by the police’s quick response team.

Head of the St Catherine North police division, Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers, confirmed the incident.

