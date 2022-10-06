Oil, Coal And Metals Mining Risk $1.9 Trillion Exposure To Natural Resources

Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 89.06 +0.61 +0.69% Brent Crude • 56 mins 94.42 +1.05 +1.12% Murban Crude • 15 mins 96.10 +1.09 +1.15% Natural Gas • 12 mins 6.854 -0.118 -1.69% Gasoline • 27 mins 2.695 +0.014 +0.51% Louisiana Light • 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26% Bonny Light • 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60% Opec Basket • 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08% Mars US • 1 hour 87.10 +0.29 +0.33% Gasoline • 27 mins 2.695 +0.014 +0.51%

Marine • 2 days 90.47 +2.48 +2.82% Murban • 2 days 93.18 +2.01 +2.20% Iran Heavy • 2 days 90.07 +1.84 +2.09% Basra Light • 311 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 95.38 +1.43 +1.52% Bonny Light • 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60% Girassol • 2 days 94.92 +1.69 +1.81% Opec Basket • 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Canadian Crude Index • 7 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90% Western Canadian Select • 17 hours 66.51 +1.24 +1.90% Canadian Condensate • 17 hours 89.91 +1.24 +1.40% Premium Synthetic • 17 hours 88.16 +1.24 +1.43% Sweet Crude • 17 hours 85.31 +1.24 +1.47% Peace Sour • 17 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54% Light Sour Blend • 17 hours 83.31 +1.24 +1.51% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours 92.26 +1.24 +1.36% Central Alberta • 17 hours 81.61 +1.24 +1.54%

Louisiana Light • 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51% Giddings • 2 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63% ANS West Coast • 4 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26% West Texas Sour • 2 days 82.79 +1.24 +1.52% Eagle Ford • 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51% Kansas Common • 45 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 3 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 4 hours Czechs Propose 60% Tax On Excess Energy Profits 5 hours 4 EU Countries Propose ‘Dynamic’ Gas Price Corridor 6 hours European Leaders Gather To Discuss Energy And Security 7 hours OPEC+ Cuts Or Not, White House Wants To Refill SPR 7 hours Swedish Investigation Shows ‘Detonations’ Caused Nord Stream Leaks 8 hours Norway To Boost Oil & Gas Production As It Expects Record 2023 Revenue 10 hours Morgan Stanley: Oil Prices Will Hit $100 Next Quarter 11 hours Saudi Arabia Leaves Flagship Crude Pricing To Asia Unchanged 14 hours Belgium Calls For A Natural Gas Price Cap To Avoid Deindustrialization 15 hours GE Slashes Wind Power Workforce 17 hours U.S. Considers Easing Venezuela Sanctions To Boost Oil Supply 1 day Russia Officially Claims Ownership Of Ukraine Nuclear Plant 1 day Georgia Grapples With Russia’s Mobilization Exodus 1 day ArcelorMittal Makes $5 Billion Bet On Indian Steel Manufacturing 1 day The UK Is Rushing To Ink Long-Term Gas Deals With Norway And Qatar 1 day Qatar Sets Its Sights On Becoming The World’s Largest LNG Trader 1 day White House Announces Another $625 Million In Defensive Aid For Ukraine 1 day OPEC+ JMCC Committee Recommends 2 Million Bpd Production Cut 1 day IEA: Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage Could Be Even Worse Next Winter 1 day WTO: Energy Crisis Will Cause A Slowdown In Global Trade Growth 2 days Indian Refiners Look To Lock In Oil Deals Ahead Of Russian Crude Embargo 2 days Exxon Expects To Post Strong Q3 Earnings 2 days The White House Is In A Panic To Stop The OPEC+ Production Cut 2 days Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Surprise Crude, Gasoline Draws 2 days U.S. Shale Won’t Fill Gap If OPEC+ Cuts Oil Production 2 days Iranian Rial Plunges To Record Low 2 days UK Blocks Russia From Purchasing Array Of Services From British Firms 2 days Shell, Aramco: There’s No Quick Fix For Tight Oil Market 2 days Shell CEO Calls For Higher Taxes To Protect Consumers 2 days U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Case Between Russian Oil Company And Ukraine 2 days Here’s How The U.S. Wants To Structure The Russian Oil Price Cap 2 days Saudi Aramco: The Oil Market Is Ignoring Supply Fundamentals 3 days Oil Analyst: Prices Will Climb Over The Next 9 Months 3 days U.S. And Mexico Extend Energy Discussions After Failing To Resolve Dispute 3 days Australia’s Lithium Production And Profits Are Soaring 3 days IEA: Global Gas Markets To Remain Tight Through 2023 3 days China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits 3 days Kazakhstan Pins Wave Of Cyberattacks On Foreign Actors 3 days Natural Gas Futures Slide 6% On Weaker Than Expected Demand 3 days The EU Could Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap Today 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 54 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 1 day «False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more» – NEWS in 28 minutes 3 days «»Green» Energy Is a Scam. It Isn’t MEANT to Work.» – By James Corbett of The Corbett Report 1 day Wind droughts 9 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia’s Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence. 6 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 20 hours Australian power prices go insane 4 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables. 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 47 mins «Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy» by Alex Kimani 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

