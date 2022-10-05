5 octubre, 2022
World Bank Maintains 3.2% Growth Projection For Jamaica

  The World Bank has maintained its projection for growth in the Jamaican economy for this year.   At a press briefing on Tuesday morning, the bank’s chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean, William Maloney, said Jamaica is still expected to grow by 3.2 per cent this year, as projected in April.    The Latin American and Caribbean regional outlook has been upgraded for the year from 2.3 per cent to three per cent.    Mr. Maloney said the forecast for 2022 is largely due to a recovery to pre-pandemic levels of income and a rise in commodity prices.    However, he said the higher global interest rate environment, slower growth in larger economies, including the G7 and China, and a fall in commodity prices, are forcing the bank to lower projections for next year from 2.2 per cent to 1.6 per cent.   

