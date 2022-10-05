Woman, 90, tied up and robbed in home invasion

Entornointeligente.com /

A 90-year-old Princes Town woman was tied up while her son was beat­en up dur­ing a home in­va­sion on Tues­day, Oc­to­ber 4.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands the el­der­ly woman was in a bed­room when her 60-year-old son was ac­cost­ed by two men as he was about to take a show­er, around 6:45 pm.

The men were armed with firearms and said to be wear­ing bal­a­cla­va masks, boots and gloves, and re­port­ed­ly were speak­ing Span­ish and Eng­lish. They struck the el­der­ly woman’s son sev­er­al times on his head with the gun butts and stuffed his mouth with a cloth. They al­so wrapped his head with duct tape and tied his hands and feet with duct tape and tie straps.

An­oth­er sus­pect, al­so armed with a gun, re­port­ed­ly then en­tered the home while a fourth sus­pect is said to have re­mained out­side.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, the sus­pects pro­ceed­ed to the el­der­ly woman’s bed­room and tied her hands, feet and mouth with duct tape and tie straps. The sus­pects then robbed the woman and her son of a quan­ti­ty of jew­ellery and an undis­closed sum of cash. They al­so stole the man’s li­censed Sig Sauer P-365 XL pis­tol with two mag­a­zines and 24 rounds of nine-mil­lime­tre am­mu­ni­tion.

The sus­pects re­port­ed­ly then ran to the back of the house and es­caped.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands po­lice of­fi­cers re­ceived in­for­ma­tion that led them to Cedar Hill Es­tate Road, where they saw a crashed sil­ver Nis­san Ver­sa. The ve­hi­cle bore two dif­fer­ent num­ber plates—the front plates were dif­fer­ent from the back. In ad­di­tion, a Cuban na­tion­al was seen in the dri­ver’s seat, and was said to be act­ing sus­pi­cious­ly.

Po­lice searched the ve­hi­cle and found a quan­ti­ty of mon­ey and jew­ellery, as well as a black bag con­tain­ing used la­tex gloves, tie straps and duct tape and a pair of rub­ber boots. In the trunk, po­lice found two du­pli­cates of the reg­is­tra­tion plates which were on the ve­hi­cle.

The 32-year-old sus­pect was ar­rest­ed and is as­sist­ing po­lice with their in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

Mean­while, the male vic­tim was treat­ed and dis­charged from a health fa­cil­i­ty.

Re­spond­ing to the re­port were PC Clarence and a team of of­fi­cers from the Princes Town CID, Sgt Reid and oth­er of­fi­cers from the Ste Madeleine Po­lice Sta­tion, and PC Weekes and oth­ers from the South­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com