Woman, 90, tied up and robbed in home invasion

A 90-year-old Princes Town woman was tied up while her son was beaten up during a home invasion on Tuesday, October 4.
Guardian Media understands the elderly woman was in a bedroom when her 60-year-old son was accosted by two men as he was about to take a shower, around 6:45 pm.
The men were armed with firearms and said to be wearing balaclava masks, boots and gloves, and reportedly were speaking Spanish and English. They struck the elderly woman’s son several times on his head with the gun butts and stuffed his mouth with a cloth. They also wrapped his head with duct tape and tied his hands and feet with duct tape and tie straps.
Another suspect, also armed with a gun, reportedly then entered the home while a fourth suspect is said to have remained outside.
According to reports, the suspects proceeded to the elderly woman’s bedroom and tied her hands, feet and mouth with duct tape and tie straps. The suspects then robbed the woman and her son of a quantity of jewellery and an undisclosed sum of cash. They also stole the man’s licensed Sig Sauer P-365 XL pistol with two magazines and 24 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
The suspects reportedly then ran to the back of the house and escaped.
Guardian Media understands police officers received information that led them to Cedar Hill Estate Road, where they saw a crashed silver Nissan Versa. The vehicle bore two different number plates—the front plates were different from the back. In addition, a Cuban national was seen in the driver’s seat, and was said to be acting suspiciously.
Police searched the vehicle and found a quantity of money and jewellery, as well as a black bag containing used latex gloves, tie straps and duct tape and a pair of rubber boots. In the trunk, police found two duplicates of the registration plates which were on the vehicle.
The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and is assisting police with their investigations.
Meanwhile, the male victim was treated and discharged from a health facility.
Responding to the report were PC Clarence and a team of officers from the Princes Town CID, Sgt Reid and other officers from the Ste Madeleine Police Station, and PC Weekes and others from the Southern Division Task Force.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian