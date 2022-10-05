West Indies face difficult opening assignments

Entornointeligente.com /

The Caribbean side, the 2016 cham­pi­ons, face Eng­land Women in their first game at Boland Park in Paarl on Feb­ru­ary 11 be­fore trav­el­ling to New­land in Cape Town four days lat­er for a clash with pow­er­hous­es In­dia Women.

In­stalled in Group B of the Feb­ru­ary 10-26 tour­na­ment, West In­dies will round out the group stage with games against min­nows Ire­land in Cape Town on Feb­ru­ary 17 and against Pak­istan on Feb­ru­ary 19 in Paarl.

Hosts South Africa take on Sri Lan­ka in the cur­tain-rais­er at New­lands on Feb­ru­ary 10, with reign­ing cham­pi­ons Aus­tralia fac­ing New Zealand in the sec­ond match of the dou­ble­head­er at Boland Park a day lat­er.

«We are thrilled to be an­nounc­ing the match sched­ule for the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as we look to build on the suc­cess of Aus­tralia 2020 and host a unique­ly African cel­e­bra­tion of crick­et,» ICC Chief Ex­ec­u­tive, Ge­off Al­lardice said af­ter the fix­tures were of­fi­cial­ly an­nounced Mon­day.

«As a key strate­gic pri­or­i­ty for the sport, women’s crick­et con­tin­ues to build mo­men­tum and en­gage more fans than ever be­fore.

«With T20 as the growth ve­hi­cle for crick­et, we are con­fi­dent that this event and the in­au­gur­al Un­der-19 Women’s T20 World Cup pre­ced­ing the se­nior event will leave a last­ing lega­cy to grow girls and women’s crick­et around the world.»

West In­dies are one of 10 teams that will do bat­tle in the com­pe­ti­tion in South Africa, the sec­ond in three years fol­low­ing the Aus­tralia show­piece in 2020. The tour­na­ment will see 23 match­es be­ing played across Cape Town, Paarl and Gqe­ber­ha over 15 days

Group A will com­prise Aus­tralia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lan­ka.(CMC)

