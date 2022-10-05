Sunshine Girls Squads Announced For Upcoming Tournaments

Entornointeligente.com /

Netball Jamaica has announced the Sunshine Girls squads for the upcoming Fast5 World Series as well as the Americas World Cup qualifiers. However, there are a number of noticeable absentees. A 12 member squad to be guided by head coach Connie Francis has been announced for the World Cup qualifiers which will be held from October 16-22 in Kingston. Regular skipper Jhanielle Fowler will lead the team which is missing a number of key regular players inlcuding Shamera Sterling, Shanice Beckford, Adean Thomas and Khadijah Williams.

Meanwhile, the 10 member squad for the Fast5 series set for November 5 and 6 sees the return of top rated goal shooter Romelda Aiken-George.

Allison, Pinkney, Hunter, Sutherland, Creary, Shaw and new comers Theresa Beckford and Roxanna McLean complete the squad for the Fast5 Series. Annette Daley and Dalton Hinds will take charge of the team for the Fast5 Series. The Fast5 Series will be held in New Zealand.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com