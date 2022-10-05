Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

Entornointeligente.com /

Russ­ian Pres­i­dent Vladimir Putin has signed laws for­mal­ly ab­sorb­ing four Ukrain­ian re­gions in­to Rus­sia, even as its mil­i­tary strug­gles to con­trol the ter­ri­to­ry that was il­le­gal­ly an­nexed.

The doc­u­ments fi­nal­iz­ing the an­nex­a­tion, car­ried out in de­fi­ance of in­ter­na­tion­al laws, were pub­lished on a Russ­ian gov­ern­ment web­site on Wednes­day morn­ing.

Ear­li­er this week, both hous­es of the Russ­ian par­lia­ment rat­i­fied treaties mak­ing the Donet­sk, Luhan­sk, Kher­son and Za­por­izhzhia re­gions part of Rus­sia. That fol­lowed Krem­lin-or­ches­trat­ed «ref­er­en­dums» in the four re­gions that Ukraine and the West have re­ject­ed as a sham.

On the ground, Moscow’s war in Ukraine has en­tered a new, more dan­ger­ous phase. Rus­sia faces mount­ing set­backs, with Ukrain­ian forces re­tak­ing more and more land in the east and in the south — the very re­gions Moscow has pushed to an­nex.

The bor­ders of the ter­ri­to­ries Rus­sia is claim­ing still re­main un­clear, but the Krem­lin has vowed to de­fend Rus­sia’s ter­ri­to­ry — the new­ly ab­sorbed re­gions too — with any means at its dis­pos­al, in­clud­ing nu­clear weapons.

Ukrain­ian Pres­i­dent Volodymyr Ze­len­skyy re­spond­ed to the an­nex­a­tion by an­nounc­ing a fast-track ap­pli­ca­tion to join NA­TO and for­mal­ly rul­ing out talks with Rus­sia. Ze­len­skyy’s de­cree, re­leased Tues­day, de­clares that hold­ing ne­go­ti­a­tions with Putin has be­come im­pos­si­ble af­ter his de­ci­sion to take over the four re­gions of Ukraine.

The head of Ze­len­skyy’s of­fice, An­driy Yer­mak, wrote on his Telegram chan­nel short­ly af­ter Putin signed the an­nex­a­tion that «the worth­less de­ci­sions of the ter­ror­ist coun­try (Rus­sia) are not worth the pa­per they are signed on.

«A col­lec­tive in­sane asy­lum can con­tin­ue to live in a fic­tion­al world,» he added.

Rus­sia and Ukraine gave con­flict­ing as­sess­ments Wednes­day of a Ukrain­ian of­fen­sive in the strate­gic south­ern Kher­son re­gion — one of the four ar­eas that Rus­sia is an­nex­ing.

A Russ­ian-in­stalled of­fi­cial in the Kher­son re­gion in­sist­ed that Ukrain­ian ad­vances in the re­gion have been halt­ed.

Kir­ill Stremousov, in com­ments to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti, said that «as of this morn­ing … there are no move­ments» by Kyiv’s forces. He vowed that «they won’t en­ter (the city of) Kher­son, it is im­pos­si­ble.»

How­ev­er, Kyiv’s mil­i­tary said Wednes­day they have re­cap­tured more vil­lages in the Kher­son re­gion as a part of their mas­sive coun­terof­fen­sive ef­fort. Op­er­a­tional Com­mand South said that the Ukrain­ian flag has been raised above sev­en vil­lages pre­vi­ous­ly oc­cu­pied by the Rus­sians.

Mil­i­tary hos­pi­tals are full of wound­ed Russ­ian sol­diers, and Russ­ian mil­i­tary medics lack medica­ments, wrote Deputy Head of Kher­son re­gion­al ad­min­is­tra­tion Yurii Sobolevskyi on Telegram. Af­ter the con­di­tion of Russ­ian sol­diers sta­bi­lizes, they are sent for fur­ther treat­ment in Crimea. «Not every­one ar­rives,» he wrote.

On the bat­tle­field on Wednes­day morn­ing, mul­ti­ple ex­plo­sions rocked Bi­la Tserk­va, set­ting off fires at what were de­scribed as in­fra­struc­ture fa­cil­i­ties in the city to the south of the cap­i­tal Kyiv, re­gion­al leader Olek­siy Kule­ba said on Telegram.

Ear­ly in­di­ca­tions are that the city was at­tacked by so-called kamikaze or sui­cide drones, he said.

Bi­la Tserk­va is about 80 kilo­me­ters (50 miles) south of Kyiv.

Rus­sia has in­creas­ing­ly been us­ing sui­cide drones in re­cent weeks, pos­ing a new chal­lenge to Ukrain­ian de­fens­es. The un­manned ve­hi­cles can stay aloft for long pe­ri­ods of time be­fore div­ing in­to their tar­gets and det­o­nat­ing their pay­load at the last mo­ment.

Many of the ear­li­er at­tacks by the Iran­ian-made drones hap­pened in the south of the coun­try and not near the cap­i­tal, which hasn’t been tar­get­ed for weeks.

In a lat­er post, Kule­ba said that a to­tal of six Sha­hed-136 drones struck the city, one of the largest in the re­gion af­ter Kyiv it­self. One per­son was wound­ed in the at­tacks.

Dozens of res­cue work­ers were on the scene and still work­ing to ex­tin­guish the fires hours af­ter the at­tacks were re­port­ed, he said.

Else­where in Ukraine, at least five civil­ians have been killed and eight oth­ers have been wound­ed by the lat­est Russ­ian shelling, ac­cord­ing to the coun­try’s pres­i­den­tial of­fice.

In the Donet­sk re­gion, the Russ­ian forces shelled eight towns and vil­lages. In Svi­a­to­hirsk, which was re­claimed by Ukrain­ian forces, a bur­ial ground for civil­ians was found and the bod­ies of four civil­ians were dis­cov­ered, ac­cord­ing to Donet­sk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko.

By ADAM SCHRECK-As­so­ci­at­ed Press

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

