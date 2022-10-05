Priority Bus Route opened from Mt Hope to Arima until midnight

Entornointeligente.com /

The Pri­or­i­ty Bus Route (PBR) will be opened to the pub­lic from Mt Hope to Ari­ma in re­sponse to the on­go­ing ad­verse weath­er con­di­tions tak­ing place along the East-West cor­ri­dor.

The Min­istry of Works and Trans­port an­nounced the par­tial open­ing in a re­lease is­sued to­day.

«The Min­istry of Works and Trans­port wish­es to ad­vise the pub­lic that au­tho­ri­sa­tion has been grant­ed to Light Mo­tor Ve­hi­cles On­ly to utilise the Pri­or­i­ty Bus Route (PBR) from Mount Hope to Ari­ma both-ways to­day Wednes­day 5th Oc­to­ber 2022, un­til 12 am Thurs­day 6 Oc­to­ber, 2022,» the Min­istry stat­ed.

