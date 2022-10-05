Priority Bus Route opened from Mt Hope to Arima until midnight

The Priority Bus Route (PBR) will be opened to the public from Mt Hope to Arima in response to the ongoing adverse weather conditions taking place along the East-West corridor.
The Ministry of Works and Transport announced the partial opening in a release issued today.
«The Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to advise the public that authorisation has been granted to Light Motor Vehicles Only to utilise the Priority Bus Route (PBR) from Mount Hope to Arima both-ways today Wednesday 5th October 2022, until 12 am Thursday 6 October, 2022,» the Ministry stated.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian