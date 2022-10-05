People Injured in Iran From Earthquake Exceeds 1,100 People

Entornointeligente.com /

The number of people injured by the earthquake in northwestern Iran exceeded 1,100 people, the state-run IRIB television channel reported, citing the ambulance service.

«According to the latest data, 1,127 people suffered injuries from the earthquake in Khoy county,» an ambulance representative said.

Earlier, some 530 people were reported injured from the quake, of whom 135 were hospitalized.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi ordered regional authorities to help those affected by the quake and provide temporary housing for people whose houses were damaged.

He also called for urgent measures to rebuild damaged residential buildings before winter.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran near the border with Turkey on Wednesday at 00.21 GMT; its epicenter was located 15 kilometers southeast of the city of Khoy, capital of the eponymous county. The hypocenter was found at a depth of five kilometers.

The tremor was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including a 4.7 magnitude quake.

