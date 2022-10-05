New Customs Bill To Be Brought To Parliament Soon – Clarke

Entornointeligente.com /

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has promised that he will in short order bring the Jamaica Customs Bill to parliament for debate. This commitment followed adoption of the joint select committee’s report on the bill at Tuesday’s sitting of the House of Represenatives. Dr Clarke said the committee met 14 times to fully examine the 852-page bill and recommended several amendments. Among other things, it recomended that the definition of goods be amended to include any form of currency. The Finance Minister said consequential amendments to other statutes will be proposed when the bill is examined, clause-by-clause. The bill seeks to provide a modern framework to enhance ease of doing business. It will repeal and replace the exisisting Customs Act.

