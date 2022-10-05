Marissa’s funeral takes place on Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

Rel­a­tives of 39-year-old Maris­sa Ed­wards are prepar­ing to have her fu­ner­al ser­vice at their Freeport home on Fri­day.

When Ed­wards left the home with her boyfriend to go for drinks on Sep­tem­ber 18, they had no clue that she would re­turn in a cof­fin three weeks lat­er.

Her sis­ter Lisa has de­scribed her death as sense­less.

Maris­sa’s boyfriend, Sime­on Roopc­hand, is be­lieved to have killed her hours af­ter they left her home that night.

Two days lat­er his ve­hi­cle was found aban­doned in Tabaquite, and his body was found hang­ing from a tree in the area some four days lat­er. A search par­ty sub­se­quent­ly found Maris­sa Ed­wards’ de­com­pos­ing body in a drain off Ex­change Link Road, Cou­va, on Sep­tem­ber 26.

An au­top­sy at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre, Port of Spain re­vealed that she was beat­en and stran­gled with cop­per wire. The wire was found em­bed­ded around her neck.

Po­lice are treat­ing the deaths as a mur­der/sui­cide.

Ed­wards was an ad­min­is­tra­tive clerk at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies’ St Au­gus­tine Cam­pus, and the moth­er of a 16-ear-old girl.

Fol­low­ing the fu­ner­al ser­vice at her fam­i­ly’s John Elie Ex­ten­sion home, Maris­sa’s in­ter­ment will take place at the St Mary’s Ceme­tery.

