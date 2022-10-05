Marissa’s funeral takes place on Friday

Relatives of 39-year-old Marissa Edwards are preparing to have her funeral service at their Freeport home on Friday.
When Edwards left the home with her boyfriend to go for drinks on September 18, they had no clue that she would return in a coffin three weeks later.
Her sister Lisa has described her death as senseless.
Marissa’s boyfriend, Simeon Roopchand, is believed to have killed her hours after they left her home that night.
Two days later his vehicle was found abandoned in Tabaquite, and his body was found hanging from a tree in the area some four days later. A search party subsequently found Marissa Edwards’ decomposing body in a drain off Exchange Link Road, Couva, on September 26.
An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, Port of Spain revealed that she was beaten and strangled with copper wire. The wire was found embedded around her neck.
Police are treating the deaths as a murder/suicide.
Edwards was an administrative clerk at the University of the West Indies’ St Augustine Campus, and the mother of a 16-ear-old girl.
Following the funeral service at her family’s John Elie Extension home, Marissa’s interment will take place at the St Mary’s Cemetery.
