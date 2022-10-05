Jamaicans Encouraged to Get Regular Cancer Screening

Entornointeligente.com /

Member of Parliament, St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, is encouraging Jamaicans to get screened regularly for cancer, pointing out that this is the best way to identify the disease in its earliest stages.

«Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Jamaica, both for men and women, many because they did not know their diagnosis. So when we finally know that something is happening, it is already too late. So today, I encourage all in the House and Jamaicans, generally, to get educated. Ensure that you know what breast cancer is all about and, in fact, what prostate cancer is all about,» she said.

Mrs. Holness was speaking on the motion of adjournment in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 4), in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed, annually, in October in countries globally to heighten awareness and support for early detection and treatment of this disease.

The Jamaica Cancer Society has designated Friday, October 7 as ‘Pink Day’, to honour the persons who have died from breast cancer and to show solidarity with breast cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones.

The month is being observed under the theme ‘Let us Stand with Our Women and Our Warriors, No One should fight Cancer Alone; Together We must Fight for Tomorrow’.

«This month is popularly referred to as ‘Pinktober’, and you will see many showing their support and lending a voice to a great concern in Jamaica, which is breast cancer. Last month was prostate cancer month, and I know, for sure, our Jamaican men are becoming more and more aware,» she said.

Mrs. Holness, who is Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, said without screening, the ability for doctors to detect and, therefore, successfully treat cancer is greatly diminished.

«We are not supposed to wait until we see some sign that something is wrong. I encourage all Jamaican women, go out, once per year, at least, and do your screening for breast cancer. It actually saves lives. It has been shown to save lives when we are able to detect early,» she said.

Ms. Holness reminded men that screening for prostate cancer is critical as well. «Our men don’t want anybody physically examining them for prostate cancer, that’s what it is in Jamaica. But guess what? No physical examination is needed for your pre-screening.

The technology has moved to a place where just a blood test will do,» she added.

She said a healthy population makes for a far more productive, prosperous and wealthy society.

«So Jamaicans, get up, go out there, do your screening. Cancer robs us of our families, it robs us of our friends, it robs us of our fellow Jamaicans,» she said.

Member of Parliament for St. Catherine Eastern, Denise Daley, said awareness is integral, particularly for persons in rural communities.

«Information is the key, because if you don’t have information, you will not know where to turn and what to do. I believe [that], especially in the deep rural areas, we really need to take the message out there,» she said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple Philibert, urged Jamaicans to educate themselves about the disease.

«Today we support those who fight against this disease, and we honour those who have lost the battle to the disease,» she stated.

Several Members of Parliament wore pink in recognition of ‘Pink Day’, as the House of Representatives does not meet on a Friday.

