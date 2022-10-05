Jamaica Collaborating With TCI In Crime Fight

Entornointeligente.com /

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson disclosed on Tuesday that he has been in discussions with his counterpart in the Turks & Caicos Islands, on the matter of Jamaican-related gang activities in the British Overseas Territory.

The territory’s Governor, Nigel Dakin, has appealed for support from the Jamaican Government to tackle the problem.

The TCI recorded 14 murders in September.

General Anderson was asked about the matter during the JCF’s monthly media briefing:

Criminologist Dr Jason McKay, responding earlier Tuesday to the revelation that Turks and Caicos Government is grappling with a rise in Jamaican-related gang activities demonstrates the seriousness of the gang problem in Jamaica.

Dr McKay said the Jamaican Government should offer assistance to TCI and use the opportunity for information gathering on Jamaican criminals in the territory.

The situation in the TCI has become so desperate that police officers from the United Kingdom have been deployed there to help local cops stem the bloodletting.

Deandrea Hamilton, a TCI journalist who spoke Tuesday on Radio Jamaica’s Beyond the Headlines, said a drug, gun and gang unit will be established under the guidance of the UK police.

Ms Hamilton said the sharp spike in crime in the Turks and Caicos Islands is affecting business, with several establishments having had to resort to closing early.

One hospital has even had to suspend visits because of a threat stemming from an incident Sunday in which three persons were killed.

One of the victims was a tourist.

