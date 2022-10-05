Indonesia’s Football Association Says Locked Gates Contributed To Deadly Crush

Entornointeligente.com /

The Football Association of Indonesia said delays in unlocking the gates at an Indonesian soccer stadium after violence broke out at the end of a match contributed to a disaster which killed at least 131 people. The football association said it has permanently banned the chief executive and security coordinator of team Arema FC, for failing to secure the field and promptly issue a command to unlock the gates. Because of a lack of workers, the gates were not opened when spectators began rushing to escape tear gas fired by police in an attempt to control fans who had entered the field. Police, however, insist that the gates were open but were too narrow and could only accommodate two people at a time when hundreds began trying to escape.

