Inaugurado un gran templo hindú en Dubái

Dubái (Emiratos Árabes Unidos), ).- (Imágenes: Ali Haider) El nuevo templo hindú inaugurado en Dubái hoy se abrirá al público a partir del 5 de octubre de 2022.

Dubai (United Arab Emirates), 04/10/2022.- A Hindu receives a âtikaâ during the official opening ceremony of a grand Hindu temple in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates 04 October 2022. The new Hindu temple will open to the public on 05 October 2022. The temple will welcome people from all faiths and allow entry to worshippers and other visitors who wish to view the Holy Book of the Sikhs, and the templeâs interior. The temple is located along with some churches and the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara at Dubaiâs Jebel Ali district, refered to as âworship village.â (Emiratos Árabes Unidos) EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER En su jornada de inauguración, el templo ha dado la bienvenida a las personas de todas las religiones y ha permitido la entrada a los fieles y otros visitantes para ver el Libro Sagrado de los Sikhs y otras obras interiores.

El templo está situado junto con algunas iglesias y el Gurdwara Gurú Nanak Darbar de Dubá i.

Dubai (United Arab Emirates), 04/10/2022.- Hindu priests attend the official opening ceremony of a grand Hindu temple in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 04 October 2022. The new Hindu temple will open to the public on 05 October 2022. The temple will welcome people from all faiths and allow entry to worshippers and other visitors who wish to view the Holy Book of the Sikhs, and the templeâs interior. The temple is located along with some churches and the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara at Dubaiâs Jebel Ali district, refered to as âworship village.â (Emiratos Árabes Unidos) EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

