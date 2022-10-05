Guyana To Seek Private Investors For Oil Refinery

Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana’s government on Tuesday announced that it will be seeking expressions of interest from the private sector for the construction of a small modular refinery with a capacity of 30,000 barrels per day to satisfy local fuel demand. President Dr. Irfaan Ali says his government is intent on creating an enabling investment environment and that the Guyana Office for Investment is instrumental in this regard. The government had said previously it would support a privately developed oil refinery in Guyana, but had been receiving numerous proposals for small refineries, including six proposals for a refinery in Berbice.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com