Frontier Airlines to Begin Seasonal Non-Stop Flights to Sangster from US Cities

Come February 2023, Frontier Airlines will begin non-stop seasonal flights from the United States cities of Denver, Colorado; St. Louis, Missouri and Chicago, Illinois to Sangster International Airport in St. James.

The announcement was made by Senior Manager of International Sales at Frontier, William Evans, during a special ceremony held at Sangster International, on Tuesday (October 4).

«We are really excited to make this announcement. I just want to say thank you to the Deputy Mayor [Councillor Richard Vernon] , to the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), and the Port Authority,» Mr. Evans said.

«Everyone has welcomed us with open arms. The love that you give us, it is truly ‘one love Jamaica’ and I know that’s how we feel, and I know that everyone at headquarters in Denver are very excited, and we look forward to just huge growth and opportunity well into the future,» he added.

Mr. Evans informed that flights from St. Louis start on February 23 and will be three times per week, at an introductory cost of US$139; flights from Denver, which begin on February 24, will be three times per week at an introductory rate of US$149; and flights from Chicago begin on February 25, and will be once per week at a rate of US$139.

For his part, Councillor Vernon said Frontier has played a key role in the record arrivals of visitors to the island since the reopening of the tourism sector, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

«We are grateful that you have chosen Montego Bay, and I welcome you again. I want to say that Montego Bay is at a place where it is expanding, and we value our transportation sector, especially when we are talking about the flights and Montego Bay becoming a hub. We really want to reach to that place. That is why our team has worked so hard to extend its footprints across the world,» Councillor Vernon added.

For her part, Regional Manager at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Odette Dyer, said the new announcement was exciting and is «a plus for destination Jamaica. It augurs very well for the island».

