Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines is expanding its services out of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. The airline will start nonstop seasonal service in February 2023 to eight new destinations. It will be the only airline connecting directly to Denver International Airport in Colorado, United States. William Evans, Senior Manager at Frontier, said the move is part of the airline’s overall expansion strategy.

