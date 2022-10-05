Flash Flooding: What we know so far!

Here’s what we know so far about the weather so far:
SCHOOLS:
The Ministry of Education is allowing schools to close based on requests from principals. Some schools have already shut down.
UWI:
Operations on campus partially suspended. All classes cancelled and rescheduled to another day.
BUS ROUTE:
Open from mt Hope to Arima for light vehicles until midnight.
WATER TAXI SAILINGS:
Due to the inclement weather, an additional Water Taxi sailing departure from Port-of-Spain will be at 2.30 pm today Wednesday 5th October, 2022. The 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm departures remain as scheduled. Please be guided accordingly.
TOBAGO:
Roadway to Stonehaven Bay, Black Rock blocked by debris.
Schools closed also closed in Tobago.
SEVERE AND/OR FLASH FLOODING:
Arouca
Tabaquite
St Augustine
Trincity
Pasea
Sangre Grande
Mausica
Endeavour
Caroni
Chaguanas
Chase Village
Freeport
Calcutta #2
St Mary’s
Couva
Mt lambert
Traffic:
Southbound along Uriah Butler Highway
This page will be updated throughout the afternoon.
