Flash Flooding: What we know so far!

Entornointeligente.com /

Here’s what we know so far about the weath­er so far:

SCHOOLS:

The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion is al­low­ing schools to close based on re­quests from prin­ci­pals. Some schools have al­ready shut down.

UWI:

Op­er­a­tions on cam­pus par­tial­ly sus­pend­ed. All class­es can­celled and resched­uled to an­oth­er day.

BUS ROUTE:

Open from mt Hope to Ari­ma for light ve­hi­cles un­til mid­night.

WA­TER TAXI SAIL­INGS:

Due to the in­clement weath­er, an ad­di­tion­al Wa­ter Taxi sail­ing de­par­ture from Port-of-Spain will be at 2.30 pm to­day Wednes­day 5th Oc­to­ber, 2022. The 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm de­par­tures re­main as sched­uled. Please be guid­ed ac­cord­ing­ly.

TO­BA­GO:

Road­way to Stone­haven Bay, Black Rock blocked by de­bris.

Schools closed al­so closed in To­ba­go.

SE­VERE AND/OR FLASH FLOOD­ING:

Arou­ca

Tabaquite

St Au­gus­tine

Trinci­ty

Pasea

San­gre Grande

Mau­si­ca

En­deav­our

Ca­roni

Ch­agua­nas

Chase Vil­lage

Freeport

Cal­cut­ta #2

St Mary’s

Cou­va

Mt lam­bert

Traf­fic:

South­bound along Uri­ah But­ler High­way

This page will be up­dat­ed through­out the af­ter­noon.

For more: Vis­it the CNC3 Face­book page

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com