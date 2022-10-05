EU Adds TCI And Bahamas To Tax Havens List

Entornointeligente.com /

European Union finance ministers on Tuesday added Anguilla, the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Islands to the EU list of tax havens, expanding the roster to 12 countries. Turks & Caicos, near The Bahamas and Cuba, is listed for the first time. The Bahamas were once listed in 2018 and then taken off, and Anguilla once in 2020. The EU takes the list into account in its foreign policy decisions when considering development cooperation and other economic relations with less developed countries. But some experts have questioned the EU’s motives. Marla Dukharan a Trinidadian economist, questioned the self-appointed authority of the EU to blacklist sovereign countries on matters related to taxes and enforcement of anti-money laundering standards. In a recent submission, Ms. Dukharan questioned the right of the EU to tell another country’s government what level of taxes it should apply.

RJR News

