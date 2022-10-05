Education Ministry approves closure of schools in rain affected areas

Entornointeligente.com /

Ed­u­ca­tion Min­is­ter Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly has con­firmed that ap­proval is cur­rent­ly be­ing giv­en to re­quests for schools in ar­eas af­fect­ed by the cur­rent ad­verse weath­er to be closed ear­ly.

In a re­sponse to ques­tions from Guardian me­dia Ltd Gads­by-Dol­ly said prin­ci­pals are al­low­ing par­ents to col­lect their chil­dren from schools if re­quired.

T&T is cur­rent­ly be­ing af­fect­ed by an ac­tive trop­i­cal wave that is be­ing mon­i­tored for trop­i­cal cy­clone de­vel­op­ment by the Na­tion­al Hur­ri­cane Cen­tre.

Sig­nif­i­cant street and flash flood­ing have af­fect­ed the East-West Cor­ri­dor from Mt Lam­bert, ex­tend­ing east­ward to San­gre Grande. The Arou­ca Riv­er and its trib­u­taries in Lopinot, Five Rivers, and Bon Air West have all bro­ken their banks, sweep­ing away at least two ve­hi­cles and caus­ing prop­er­ty dam­age, GML’s weath­er an­chor Kalain Ho­sein has stat­ed.

Fur­ther east, sig­nif­i­cant flash flood­ing con­tin­ues in the Guaico Tamana and Ari­ma Old Road area, with mul­ti­ple road­ways im­pass­able. A land­slide has ren­dered the To­co Main Road in Ba­lan­dra im­pass­able. Flood­ing has al­so been re­port­ed in En­deav­our, Ch­agua­nas, Chase Vil­lage, Freeport, Cal­cut­ta #2, St. Mary’s, and Cou­va.

In To­ba­go, sim­i­lar con­di­tions are be­ing ex­pe­ri­enced, with spo­radic pow­er out­ages and flash flood­ing on­go­ing across the south­west­ern area of the is­land.

Some schools in Port-of-Spain, in­clud­ing St Mary’s Col­lege and Sa­cred Girls RC School have closed ear­ly.

