Education Ministry approves closure of schools in rain affected areas

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has confirmed that approval is currently being given to requests for schools in areas affected by the current adverse weather to be closed early.
In a response to questions from Guardian media Ltd Gadsby-Dolly said principals are allowing parents to collect their children from schools if required.
T&T is currently being affected by an active tropical wave that is being monitored for tropical cyclone development by the National Hurricane Centre.
Significant street and flash flooding have affected the East-West Corridor from Mt Lambert, extending eastward to Sangre Grande. The Arouca River and its tributaries in Lopinot, Five Rivers, and Bon Air West have all broken their banks, sweeping away at least two vehicles and causing property damage, GML’s weather anchor Kalain Hosein has stated.
Further east, significant flash flooding continues in the Guaico Tamana and Arima Old Road area, with multiple roadways impassable. A landslide has rendered the Toco Main Road in Balandra impassable. Flooding has also been reported in Endeavour, Chaguanas, Chase Village, Freeport, Calcutta #2, St. Mary’s, and Couva.
In Tobago, similar conditions are being experienced, with sporadic power outages and flash flooding ongoing across the southwestern area of the island.
Some schools in Port-of-Spain, including St Mary’s College and Sacred Girls RC School have closed early.
