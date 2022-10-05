Cornwall College Improves Chances Of Reaching D/Cup Inter-zone Round

Entornointeligente.com /

Many time champions Cornwall College are now third in Zone «A» after defeating Green Island High 2-1 to boost their chances of moving to the inter zone round in a tight clash at Green Pond on Tuesday. Deshaun Talbert opened the scoring from the penalty spot for Cornwall. Braxton Richards then doubled the lead. Devoie Douglas pulled one back for Green Island. Meanwhile, former champions St Elizabeth Technical’s irrepressible start to the season continue as they blanked Maggotty 2-0.

Elsewhere, St Mary High defeated Horace Clarke High 1-0 to leapfrog them in the table to occupy second spot in Zone «J». In other matches, Zone «I» leaders York Castle defeated Brown’s Town 2-0.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

