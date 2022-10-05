Chung Contemplating Taking Up Gen. Sec Post At JFF

Entornointeligente.com /

Chairman of the Jamaica Football Federation’s (JFF) Finance Committee, Dennis Chung has confirmed with Radio Jamaica Sports that he’s been offered the opportunity to be the organization’s next general secretary. Chung’s comments come days after the JFF wrote embattled general secretary Dalton Wint, noting that they were cutting ties. That came approximatley four months after Wint advised JFF boss Michael Ricketts that he would step aside once his salary of close to $9.5 million was paid in full up to December 2023. When contacted on Tuesday, Wint confirmed with Radio Jamaica Sports that he received written communication from the JFF days ago, but said he was yet to respond. It’s understood his legal representative was perusing the offer, which would see him only receiving around three months of remuneration.

Radio Jamaica Sports understands that Chung is set to demit office as chairman of the National Solid Waste Managemnet Agency shortly, and will also leave his post as Chief Executive Officer at Supreme Ventures Services Limited at the end of this month.

