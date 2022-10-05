Chief selector keeping close eye on series finale

NORTH SOUND, Antigua – Chief selector Ann Browne-John says she anticipates an exciting climax to West Indies Women’s ongoing five-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand Women.
The hosts currently trail 2-1 and will seek to level the series in the fourth T20 International at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua Wednesday.
West Indies Women took a 1-0 lead in the series with a narrow one-run win in the opener but then slumped to a six-wicket defeat in the second game and a five-wicket loss in the third, to fall behind.
«The final two matches will prove to be very critical to the series as it is poised 2-1 at the moment,» Browne-John.
«It has been an enthralling series with some matches being decided in the final few balls.
«Some of the young players have started to show great development during the series and it is with anticipation that we look forward to their contributions in the final matches.»
The home side have been hit by injury for the final two games with vice-captain and leading seamer Shakera Selman ruled out through injury.
She has been replaced as vice-captain by seasoned leg-spinner Afy Fletcher who has taken three wickets in the series.
«Afy is one of the senior players who also is the captain of her regional team as well as being an outstanding international leg-spinner. She will bring the necessary support to the captain at this time,» Browne said.
Today’s final game bowls off at 1:30 pm.
SQUAD – Hayley Matthews (captain), Afy Fletcher (vice captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Shenata Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams.
CMC
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian