Chief selector keeping close eye on series finale

NORTH SOUND, An­tigua – Chief se­lec­tor Ann Browne-John says she an­tic­i­pates an ex­cit­ing cli­max to West In­dies Women’s on­go­ing five-match Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­al se­ries against New Zealand Women.

The hosts cur­rent­ly trail 2-1 and will seek to lev­el the se­ries in the fourth T20 In­ter­na­tion­al at the Vi­vian Richards Crick­et Ground in An­tigua Wednes­day.

West In­dies Women took a 1-0 lead in the se­ries with a nar­row one-run win in the open­er but then slumped to a six-wick­et de­feat in the sec­ond game and a five-wick­et loss in the third, to fall be­hind.

«The fi­nal two match­es will prove to be very crit­i­cal to the se­ries as it is poised 2-1 at the mo­ment,» Browne-John.

«It has been an en­thralling se­ries with some match­es be­ing de­cid­ed in the fi­nal few balls.

«Some of the young play­ers have start­ed to show great de­vel­op­ment dur­ing the se­ries and it is with an­tic­i­pa­tion that we look for­ward to their con­tri­bu­tions in the fi­nal match­es.»

The home side have been hit by in­jury for the fi­nal two games with vice-cap­tain and lead­ing seam­er Shak­era Sel­man ruled out through in­jury.

She has been re­placed as vice-cap­tain by sea­soned leg-spin­ner Afy Fletch­er who has tak­en three wick­ets in the se­ries.

«Afy is one of the se­nior play­ers who al­so is the cap­tain of her re­gion­al team as well as be­ing an out­stand­ing in­ter­na­tion­al leg-spin­ner. She will bring the nec­es­sary sup­port to the cap­tain at this time,» Browne said.

To­day’s fi­nal game bowls off at 1:30 pm.

SQUAD – Hay­ley Matthews (cap­tain), Afy Fletch­er (vice cap­tain), Aaliyah Al­leyne, Shamil­ia Con­nell, Cher­ry-Ann Fras­er, Shabi­ka Gajn­abi, Shen­ata Grim­mond, Chinelle Hen­ry, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Chedean Na­tion, Kar­ish­ma Ramharack, Rasha­da Williams.

