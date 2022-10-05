Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

Entornointeligente.com /

Pres­i­dent Joe Biden will vis­it hur­ri­cane-rav­aged Flori­da with a pledge that fed­er­al, state and lo­cal gov­ern­ments will work as one to help re­build homes, busi­ness­es and lives — putting pol­i­tics on mute for now to fo­cus on those in need.

Hur­ri­cane Ian has re­sult­ed in at least 84 peo­ple con­firmed dead, in­clud­ing 75 in Flori­da, as hun­dreds of thou­sands of peo­ple wait for pow­er to be re­stored. Ian’s 150 mph winds and pun­ish­ing storm surge last week took out pow­er for 2.6 mil­lion in Flori­da. Many peo­ple are un­able to ac­cess food and wa­ter.

Biden planned to meet Wednes­day with res­i­dents and small busi­ness own­ers in Fort My­ers, Flori­da, and to thank gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials pro­vid­ing emer­gency aid and re­mov­ing de­bris.

With the midterm elec­tions just a month away, the cri­sis had the po­ten­tial to bring to­geth­er po­lit­i­cal ri­vals in com­mon cause at least for a time.

Join­ing Biden in Flori­da will be two of his most promi­nent Re­pub­li­can crit­ics: Flori­da Gov. Ron De­San­tis and Sen. Rick Scott, ac­cord­ing to the White House and Scott’s spokesman. White House press sec­re­tary Karine Jean-Pierre sug­gest­ed Tues­day that it would be in­ap­pro­pri­ate for them to fo­cus on po­lit­i­cal dif­fer­ences.

«There will be plen­ty of time, plen­ty of time, to dis­cuss dif­fer­ences be­tween the pres­i­dent and the gov­er­nor — but now is not the time,» Jean-Pierre told re­porters at a White House brief­ing. «When it comes to de­liv­er­ing and mak­ing sure that the peo­ple of Flori­da have what they need, es­pe­cial­ly af­ter Hur­ri­cane Ian, we are one. We are work­ing as one.»

Biden typ­i­cal­ly waits to vis­it the scene of a nat­ur­al dis­as­ter, to en­sure his pres­ence and the fleet of ve­hi­cles that ac­com­pa­ny him will not hin­der the res­cue ef­forts.

Be­fore the storm hit, the pres­i­dent had in­tend­ed to vis­it the Flori­da cities of Or­lan­do and Fort Laud­erdale last week, where he planned to stress his ef­forts to strength­en So­cial Se­cu­ri­ty and Med­ic­aid. Biden has ac­cused Scott of want­i­ng to end both pro­grams by propos­ing that fed­er­al laws should ex­pire every five years, al­though the Flori­da sen­a­tor has said he wants to pre­serve the pro­grams.

Biden and De­San­tis have had a mul­ti­tude of dif­fer­ences in re­cent years over how to fight COVID-19, im­mi­gra­tion pol­i­cy and more. In re­cent weeks, they tus­sled over the gov­er­nor’s de­ci­sion to put mi­grants on planes or bus­es to De­mo­c­ra­t­ic strong­holds, a prac­tice that Biden has called «reck­less.»

The hur­ri­cane changed the pur­pose and tone of Biden’s first trip to Flori­da this year.

De­San­tis con­firmed Tues­day he’d be meet­ing with Biden in the hur­ri­cane zone and he praised the ad­min­is­tra­tion’s Fed­er­al Emer­gency Man­age­ment Agency for de­clar­ing an emer­gency be­fore Ian made land­fall.

«That was huge be­cause every­one was full steam ahead. They knew they had the abil­i­ty to do it,» De­San­tis said. «We ap­pre­ci­ate it. I think FE­MA’s worked very well with the state and lo­cal.»

The White House mes­sage of bi­par­ti­san uni­ty marks a dif­fer­ence from Biden’s pre­de­ces­sor, Don­ald Trump, who at times threat­ened to with­hold aid to De­mo­c­ra­t­ic of­fi­cials who crit­i­cized him, in­clud­ing Govs. Gavin New­som of Cal­i­for­nia and An­drew Cuo­mo of New York. At oth­er times, Trump ap­peared in­sen­si­tive or clum­sy in his re­sponse to peo­ple’s suf­fer­ing.

Trump threat­ened to with­hold fed­er­al mon­ey from Cal­i­for­nia af­ter wild­fires, say­ing its state of­fi­cials were to blame for the dead­ly con­fla­gra­tions, tweet­ing in 2018: «Bil­lions of dol­lars are giv­en each year, with so many lives lost, all be­cause of gross mis­man­age­ment of the forests. Rem­e­dy now, or no more Fed pay­ments!»

Politi­cians’ re­spons­es to nat­ur­al dis­as­ters have the pow­er to make or break po­lit­i­cal ca­reers.

As Flori­da’s gov­er­nor for eight years, Jeb Bush main­tained a steady re­sponse to a pa­rade of hur­ri­canes and was re­ward­ed with sky-high ap­proval rat­ings. Pres­i­dent George W. Bush and Louisiana law­mak­ers’ more trou­bled re­sponse to Hur­ri­cane Ka­t­ri­na in 2005 still hangs over their lega­cies.

For­mer New Jer­sey Gov. Chris Christie, the Re­pub­li­can who wel­comed Pres­i­dent Barack Oba­ma to his state to sur­vey Hur­ri­cane Sandy dam­age just days be­fore the 2012 gen­er­al elec­tion, said that dur­ing nat­ur­al dis­as­ters «the best po­lit­i­cal strat­e­gy is to have no po­lit­i­cal strat­e­gy, to do your job.»

Christie end­ed up the tar­get of some in his own par­ty who be­lieved that his warm wel­come for Oba­ma helped ce­ment the De­mo­c­rat’s re­elec­tion, but he has no re­grets.

«At core this is what gov­ern­ment is there for, it’s to pro­tect the safe­ty and the wel­fare of the peo­ple,» Christie said in an in­ter­view Tues­day. «The on­ly thing that should be on the pres­i­dent’s mind, on Gov. De­San­tis’s mind, on (Sen.) Mar­co Ru­bio’s mind is the tur­moil and the tragedy that’s hap­pened to peo­ple’s lives and how we can make it bet­ter.»

Christie not­ed that the com­par­isons to Sandy aren’t ex­act — Biden is two years away from be­ing a can­di­date him­self, and De­San­tis is weeks, not days, from fac­ing vot­ers in his re­elec­tion bid. But Christie said any at­tempts to score po­lit­i­cal points would be ad­mon­ished at the polls.

«Play­ing games is not what this is about,» Christie said. «This is a pret­ty trans­par­ent time and peo­ple will get it — that’s not what they want, and they’ll pun­ish you for it.»

As­so­ci­at­ed Press writ­ers Zeke Miller and Se­ung Min Kim in Wash­ing­ton and Bren­dan Far­ring­ton in Tal­la­has­see, Flori­da, con­tributed to this re­port.

By JOSH BOAK-As­so­ci­at­ed Press

